Indian Railways Achieves 100% Punctuality Amid COVID-19: Goyal
Goyal tweeted that “Indian Railways made history on 1st July, 2020 by achieving 100% punctuality rate.”
The Indian Railways made history by achieving 100 percent punctuality rate on 1 July 2020, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said in a Tweet.
Announcing the achievement, Goyal said, “Trains in the Fast Lane: enhancing services to unprecedented levels, Indian Railways made history on 1st July, 2020 by achieving 100% punctuality rate.”
Earlier, on 22 June, Railways had achieved a punctuality rate of 98 percent.
Both these achievements, however, come at a time when the Railways is operating a low number of trains ferrying much lesser passengers than normal.
Twelve pairs of special trains on Rajdhani routes and 100 pairs of special passenger trains have been running since May, even though the Railways has decided not to resume regular services till 17 August.
Earlier, all divisional railway managers were asked by Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav to ensure that all special strains operate on time.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.