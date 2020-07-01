On Doctor’s Day, Let’s Thank & Celebrate Our Heroes in White
Doctors continue to work long hours to treat COVID-19 patients after over three months since the outbreak.
Lakhs of doctors and nurses have been risking their lives daily in high-risk environments to treat patients of COVID-19.
Doctors, whose lives changed overnight due to a global pandemic, are working long hours tirelessly. At the hospital, they practice heavy precautions, and at home, they have to maintain social distancing from their loved ones to protect them from any potential infection.
Reports have also emerged of doctors facing social stigma because of being in hospitals and treating COVID-19 patients, even though they are doing it just so right from the youngest to the oldest generation can keep safe amid the pandemic.
On National Doctor's Day, let's remember and thank them again for battling the novel coronavirus in their best capacities.
It must be noted that at least 70 Indian doctors have died so far on COVID-19 duty. Last week, 52-year-old Aseem Gupta, an anaesthetist at Delhi's LNJP Hospital, died of the virus in the line of duty.
In India, there is one doctor for every 1,457 people as per the country's current population estimate of 1.35 billion, which is lower than the World Health Organisation norm of 1:1000, the government had said last year according to a Business Standards report.
