On Doctor’s Day, Let’s Thank & Celebrate Our Heroes in White

Lakhs of doctors and nurses have been risking their lives daily in high-risk environments to treat patients of COVID-19.

Doctors, whose lives changed overnight due to a global pandemic, are working long hours tirelessly. At the hospital, they practice heavy precautions, and at home, they have to maintain social distancing from their loved ones to protect them from any potential infection.

Reports have also emerged of doctors facing social stigma because of being in hospitals and treating COVID-19 patients, even though they are doing it just so right from the youngest to the oldest generation can keep safe amid the pandemic.

On National Doctor's Day, let's remember and thank them again for battling the novel coronavirus in their best capacities.