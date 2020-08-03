Off-Duty Jawan Goes Missing in Kulgam, His Burnt Car Found: Report
Militants have targeted off-duty jawans in the past as well.
An off-duty Territorial Army jawan has gone missing in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. A report by The Tribune states that he might have been kidnapped by militants and efforts are on to trace him.
The report says that the militants intercepted the jawan’s vehicle, identified as Muzzaffar Manzoor, and abducted him at Rambhama Nohama.
As per officials, his vehicle was found burnt.
What is a sign of worry for security officials in the district is that something like this has happened just two days before the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.
“He was on leave and was heading home to Rishipora for Eid when his car was intercepted by gunmen. He was immediately abducted and they also burnt his car,”A senior security official told The Tribune
The report adds that a massive hunt has been launched in many parts of Kulgam to find the abducted jawan, who is a resident of Shopian district.
Militants in the past have frequently targeted off-duty jawans, mostly in the southern parts of Kashmir.
