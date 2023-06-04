‘Heartbroken’: US President Biden Expresses Condolences After Odisha Train Crash

After a train crash in Odisha killed hundreds, United States President Joe Biden said that he is heartbroken by the tragic incident.
At least 288 people died in a massive train mishap on Friday, 2 June, after the Coromandel Express and the Bengaluru-Howrah Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore.
"(First Lady) Jill (Biden) and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of the deadly train crash in India. Our prayers go out to those who have lost loved ones and the many who suffered injuries in this terrible incident," the US President said.
"The United States and India share deep bonds rooted in the ties of family and culture that unite our two nations - and people all across America mourn alongside the people of India. As the recovery effort continues, we will hold the people of India in our thoughts," he added.
Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, “We share the grief of those who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident and wish a speedy recovery for those injured."
United Kingdom Foreign Secretary James Cleverly expressed his condolences to the families of the victims on twitter and extended his thoughts to the survivors and personnel involved in the rescue operations.
Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s office expressed their condolences to PM Modi, the Indian Government, and the families of the victims on twitter.
“I'm saddened by the loss of dozens of lives in a train accident in Odisha, India today,” Prachanda said.
The Chinese Embassy in India also expressed its sympathy to the victims and their bereaved. Moreover, the embassy extended their wishes for a speedy recovery to the those with injuries.
“Our deep condolences to the victims and heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured in #BalasoreTrainAccident. Wish the injured recover soon,” it said on Twitter.
