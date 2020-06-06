A 50-year-old man was allegedly lynched in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Friday, 6 June, on the suspicion of stealing a goat, police told PTI. Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.According to the report, the victim, Rabi Kalandi, was beaten to death by the people in the village using sticks. The victim reportedly died on the spot.A case of murder has been registered at Baripada police station and the matter is under investigation.(With PTI inputs.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.