2 Odisha Towns Shut Down For 48 Hrs, Essential Stores to Be Closed
Intensifying its battle against COVID-19, the Odisha government announced a 48-hour total shutdown, akin to curfew, in the state capital Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak town from 8 pm on Friday, 3 April, the state's top official said.
All shops selling essential commodities will remain closed during the period, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said. Only select medicine stores will be open. Of the five COVID-19 cases detected in Odisha so far, four are in Bhubaneswar and one in Bhadrak.
The Information and Public Relation Department of Odisha also announced the government’s decision on Twitter. It wrote, "State Govt. Announces 48 Hours Complete #Shutdown from 8.00 PM of 3rd April to 8.00 PM of 5th April 2020 for Bhadrak Town and Bhubaneswar.@CMO_Odisha #OdishaFightsCorona. (sic)"
The Chief Secretary added that strict action will be taken against anyone found violating curfew rules during the period.
Odisha TV quoted the Chief Secretary as saying:
“The earlier lockdown restrictions in wake of COVID-19 outbreak by Ministry of Home Affairs are being revoked and new shutdown regulations implemented by OSDMA will come into force during the period, so anyone found violating curfew rules will be picked up and put in quarantine facility of the government for a period of 14 days. Apart from that, case will be lodged,”
Tripathy added that limited medical stores as decided by the administration will get permission to remain open while patients wanting to visit hospitals will be only allowed in ambulances. The number of ambulances will be increased and private hospitals have also been asked to keep their ambulances ready.
Speaking about the vehicle passes issued earlier, the channel quoted Tripathy as saying,
The Director General of Police Abhay said that no grocery and other essential item shops will be allowed to open during the 48 hours of complete shut down.
