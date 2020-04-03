2 Odisha Towns Shut Down For 48 Hrs, Essential Stores to Be Closed

Intensifying its battle against COVID-19, the Odisha government announced a 48-hour total shutdown, akin to curfew, in the state capital Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak town from 8 pm on Friday, 3 April, the state's top official said.

All shops selling essential commodities will remain closed during the period, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said. Only select medicine stores will be open. Of the five COVID-19 cases detected in Odisha so far, four are in Bhubaneswar and one in Bhadrak.

The Information and Public Relation Department of Odisha also announced the government’s decision on Twitter. It wrote, "State Govt. Announces 48 Hours Complete #Shutdown from 8.00 PM of 3rd April to 8.00 PM of 5th April 2020 for Bhadrak Town and Bhubaneswar.@CMO_Odisha #OdishaFightsCorona. (sic)"