Odisha Migrant Workers Appeal For Help in Video, Rescue Ops Begin

The workers managed to release video footage explaining their plight via Whatsapp on Sunday, 23 February, which came to the attention of Telangana Labour Department. As of Monday, officials had initiated their rescue from the brick kiln.

The migrant workers said they had been held captive at the brick kiln since January this year. The group, including women and children, were brought to Gambhiraopet village in Sircilla district on the promise of fair wages and good working conditions.