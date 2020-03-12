NPR Won’t Mark Citizens ‘Doubtful’, No Documents Required: Shah

Allaying fears over the National Population Register (NPR), Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, 12 March, said no citizen will be marked 'D' or 'doubtful' during the updating exercise and no documents need to be furnished to prove citizenship.

Also, it is not compulsory to provide any information not available with an individual, he said.

Shah gave the clarification during his reply to a debate on communally charged violence in Delhi which he said were triggered by alleged hate speech made after passing of the new citizenship law that gave non-Muslim illegal migrants from neighbouring nations Indian citizenship.