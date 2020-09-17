Notice to 36 B’luru Hospitals Over Lack of Beds for COVID Patients

Notices were issued to 21 hospitals that have more than 100 beds. This included Apollo Hospital (Bannerghatta and Sheshadripuram), Santosh Hospital, Shifa Hospital, Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Sagar Hospital, Manipal Hospital, Vikram Hospital, Sakra Hospital and Narayana Hrudayalaya, among others.

Ten hospitals with 50-100 beds and five hospitals with 20-50 beds were also issued notices.

“(The hospitals) are also directed to update the SATS online portal with details of all government referred patients and private patients so that the actual COVID patient bed occupancy is reflected. They are directed to also give the information about the occupancy of the beds by the non-COVID patients under various categories of beds as well,” read the notice.