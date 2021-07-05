'Ties Like Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao': Raut as Fadnavis Says Sena-BJP 'Not Enemies'

Amid speculations of a possible reunion of the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra, following reports of cracks in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Sena's national spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Monday, 5 July, said that the Sena-BJP relation is not like India-Pakistan but are more like that of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

Raut was indicating to the divorce of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his wife, Kiran Rao, who recently announced an "amicable" separation.

The prediction of the Sena-BJP reunion has surfaced amid a visible rift in the MVA that comprises the Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Congress.