‘Not at Present’: Centre Denies Vaccine Shortage in Rajasthan
The Centre claimed that they are regularly monitoring the availability of vaccine supply in all states and UTs.
The Centre on Tuesday, 9 March, denied claims of a shortage in supply of COVID-19 vaccines in Rajasthan. This came hours after the state government said that it will run out of doses soon, if the Centre doesn't urgently send more supplies.
The Centre said, “The factual position is that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccine with the state at present. Rajasthan has been supplied 37.61 lakh doses and has consumed only 24.28 lakh doses till yesterday night.”
Earlier on Tuesday, the state government had asked the Centre to send additional COVID-19 vaccine doses, as it slowed down the process of inoculation with only those needing a second dose being administered the jab, NDTV reported.
However, the Centre claimed that they are regularly monitoring the availability of vaccine supply in all states and UTs and providing doses as per requirement and consumption patterns.
Speaking to NDTV, Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma asked the central government, "We have vaccines for three days. If the vaccines don't reach us... We asked for 60 lakh vaccines in March alone to continue the drive as is. If we don't get vaccines, the drive could stop mid-way... If we don't have the stock, how will the drive run?”
Rajasthan, which has been administering the shot to 2.5 lakh people per day, says it is now only left with 5.85 lakh doses for the next two days, Dr Raghu Sharma told NDTV.
The Centre has already rushed 85,000 emergency doses of anti-COVID vaccines to the state.
Mr Sharma also informed that Rajasthan has 67 lakh beneficiaries for Covishield and Covaxin doses, which are the two approved COVID-19 vaccines in the country, and around 29.9 lakh doses have been administered till now, NDTV reported.
According to the health department, 179 new cases were reported in Rajasthan, taking the total tally in the state to 3,21,711. No deaths were recorded in the state due to COVID-19 on Monday.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
