‘Not at Present’: Centre Denies Vaccine Shortage in Rajasthan

The Centre on Tuesday, 9 March, denied claims of a shortage in supply of COVID-19 vaccines in Rajasthan. This came hours after the state government said that it will run out of doses soon, if the Centre doesn't urgently send more supplies.

The Centre said, “The factual position is that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccine with the state at present. Rajasthan has been supplied 37.61 lakh doses and has consumed only 24.28 lakh doses till yesterday night.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the state government had asked the Centre to send additional COVID-19 vaccine doses, as it slowed down the process of inoculation with only those needing a second dose being administered the jab, NDTV reported.

However, the Centre claimed that they are regularly monitoring the availability of vaccine supply in all states and UTs and providing doses as per requirement and consumption patterns.