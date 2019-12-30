‘None of You Finishing Amit Shah Off’: Tamil Scholar to Muslims
Nellai Kannan, a Tamil writer, orator and scholar, courted controversy after saying, “If Amit Shah is finished, he (Modi) is finished...but none of you is finishing him off,” at an anti-CAA-NRC protest meeting held by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli on Sunday, 29 December.
“Amit Shah is the real warmonger, not Modi. Modi may be the prime minister, but Amit Shah is the brain behind him. If Amit Shah is finished, he (Modi) is finished. Be that as it may, none of you is finishing him off,” the writer said.
The Tamil Nadu BJP has lodged a complaint with the police as a video of Kannan’s purported speech went viral on social media.
Party General Secretary KS Narendran separately petitioned the state Director General of Police seeking stringent action against the orator, alleging his remarks went against national integrity and would lead to communal clash.
Kannan is a Tamil litterateur and has taken part in several television shows based on literature and oratory.
(With inputs from PTI)
