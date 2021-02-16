Nodeep Kaur Gets Bail in 2nd Case, to Approach HC for the 3rd
Meanwhile, the High Court, on 12 February, took suo motu cognisance of the alleged illegal confinement of Kaur.
A sessions court in Sonepat, on Monday, 15 February, granted bail to 24-year-old Dalit labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur, in the second of the three cases registered against her in the district.
However, the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan activist continues to remain in prison, as bail in the third case against her was denied in early February.
Nodeep Kaur’s advocate Jatinder Kumar informed The Indian Express that the bail was subject to furnishing of bail bonds of Rs 50,000. The sessions court which had granted bail to Kaur in the first case had also demanded the same sum.
Kaur’s lawyer informed the Indian Express that they will pay all the bail bonds together, as soon as they secure a bail from the High Court in the third case (in which Kaur has so far been denied bail).
“Bail bonds have not been furnished yet as there is still one FIR whose bail application is pending before the High Court, so even if we furnish the bail bond in this, she cannot be released until bail is granted in the remaining case as well. That is why we have kept the bail pending, and as soon as we get orders from the High Court in that case, we will furnish the bail bonds together.”Advocate Jitender Kumar to The Indian Express
Kaur’s sister Rajveer, too, informed The Indian Express that they were going to the High Court regarding the FIR in which Kaur was denied bail.
“We have already initiated an application regarding the matter in the High Court. We will not rest until Nodeep is released; she is innocent.”Rajveer Kaur, Nodeep’s sister
Nodeep Kaur’s ‘Illegal Confinement’: HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance
Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, on Friday, 12 February, took suo motu cognisance of the alleged illegal confinement of labour activist Nodeep Kaur by the Haryana Police.
Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, in an order, stated that complaints dated 6 February and 8 February have been received through e-mails regarding the illegal confinement of Kaur, and under the orders of Justice Jaswant Singh, they have been treated as criminal writ petitions and ordered to be listed on judicial side.
A notice has been issued to the state of Haryana, with the next hearing to be held on 24 February.
There are three cases currently against Kaur, regarding protests for workers' rights she has been part of in the Kundli Industrial Area.
She has alleged physical and sexual abuse at the hands of the authorities since her arrest. The police have denied these accusations.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.