No Reason to Refer Article 370 Matter to Larger 7-Judge Bench: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday, 2 March, refused to refer a batch of pleas, challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370, to a larger seven-judge bench, saying that there are no reasons to do so, PTI reported.

The five-judge constitution bench which pronounced the order constituted Justices NV Ramana, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, R Subhash Reddy, BR Gavai and Surya Kant. The bench had reserved its order on this issue on 23 January.

Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was effectively abrogated by the Central government on 5 August. The bifurcation of the state into two Union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh – was also announced by the Centre.

23 petitions have been filed on issues related to abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution, according to The Times of India.

(With inputs from PTI and The Times of India)