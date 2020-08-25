No Quarantine, No Medical Check-ups: K’taka Relaxes Travel Norms

The Karnataka government on Monday, 24 August, introduced sweeping relaxations with regards to interstate travel, with no mandated quarantine period, no registration, and no hand stamping for incoming travellers for the first time since the coronavirus induced lockdowns were put in place.

This comes after the Union government on Saturday issued a circular to the chief secretaries of all states, informing them that there shall be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state travel of people and goods.