'No Place for Anger, But Place For Insult?' Amarinder Exchanges Barbs With Cong

After former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh hit out at the Congress high command, the party's spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Thursday, 23 September, said that there is 'no place for anger in politics', resulting in another bitter reaction from the ex-CM.

Speaking to reporters, she stated, "He is perhaps of my father’s age. Elders get angry. They get very angry, and at times say so many things in anger. There is no place for anger, envy, personal comments, revengeful feelings have no place in politics. We hope he will be sensible and reconsider what he has said," The Indian Express reported.

Responding to Congress' quips, the the former CM’s media adviser, Raveen Thukral took to Twitter to quote Singh. He had asked, "Yes, there’s no space for anger in politics. But is there space for humiliation and insult in a grand old party like @INCIndia?"

The heated exchange came a day after Singh had called Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra “ "quite inexperienced", and questioned the running of the party.