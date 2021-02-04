No Permission for Tomorrow’s Kisan Mahapanchayat in UP’s Shamli
Mahapanchayats will be held in several states, as the standoff between Centre and the protesting farmers continues.
The district administration has denied permission to the farmers’ Mahapanchayat (meeting), which was to be held at Shamli, Uttar Pradesh tomorrow, on 5 February. The administration has also banned large gatherings till 3 April, reported NDTV.
The organisers of the Mahapanchayat, Bharatiya Kisan Union, the Rashtriya Lok Dal, and others may continue the meeting to discuss the controversial farm laws, despite the prohibitory orders, reported NDTV.
The Mahapanchayats in several states come as the standoff between the Centre and the protesting farmers continue at the borders of Delhi, over the three farm laws.
The Kisan Mahapanchayat in Jind district of Haryana, which had thousands of farmers in attendance on Wednesday, 3 February, unanimously adopted a resolution to revoke the three contentious farm laws in the presence of several prominent farm union leaders, including BKU leader Rakesh Tikait.
Background
After receiving a grand welcome at the Kandela village to address the Mahapanchayat, Tikait warned the government of holding a similar panchayat at ‘India level’ if their demands were not met.
Tikait was accompanied by state Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) President Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Kandela 'khap' (community court) President Tek Ram, the organiser of the Mahapanchayat.
Tikait further announced that a campaign would be carried out in every village in Haryana till 10 February to gather momentum against the agitation.
The Jind Mahapanchayat comes after a similar Mahapanchayat was held at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, which also saw thousands of farmers in attendance from various UP districts.
The standoff between the agitating farmers and the Centre has only intensified after the 26 January violence in Delhi, leading to several FIRs being registered and at least 115 protesters being arrested by the police so far.
The Delhi Police has increased measures at the borders with barbed wires over barricades, nails on the road, and cemented blocks being fixed on the streets, along with increased deployment of personnel, citing precautions, to avoid any untoward incident.
(With inputs from NDTV)
