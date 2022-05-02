'No One Can Be Forced To Get Vaccinated': SC Upholds COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
The apex court also directed the central government to publicise all immunisation data.
The Supreme Court on Monday, 2 May, delivered its judgement on the plea challenging the COVID-19 vaccination policy, saying that no individual can be forced to get vaccinated.
The bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai ruled, "This court is satisfied that current vaccine policy cannot be said to be manifestly arbitrary."
Upholding that the vaccines cannot be mandatory, it underlined that bodily integrity is protected under article 21 of the Constitution. However, the "government can regulate in areas of bodily autonomy."
"Till numbers are low, we suggest that relevant orders are followed and no restriction is imposed on unvaccinated individuals on access to public areas or recall the same if already not done," the court added.
The apex court also directed the central government to publicise all immunisation data, including data on previously conducted and future trials, adding that reports on adverse effects of the vaccines should also made public without delay.
The judgement read, "Regarding segregation of vaccine trial data, subject to privacy of individuals, all trials conducted and to be subsequently conducted, all data must be made available to the public without further delay."
What the Plea Said
The Supreme Court's judgement was in response to a plea filed by an ex-member of the National Technical Advisory Group, Dr Jacob Puliyel, which sought disclosure of COVID-19 vaccination data.
The plea alleged that vaccines being administered under the Union government's immunisation programme have been authorised for emergency use without sufficient data on safety or efficacy.
Further, the plea stated that making vaccination mandatory for all stands in contravention to the Indian Constitution.
(With inputs from PTI and Bar and Bench.)
