'No One Can Be Forced To Get Vaccinated': SC Upholds COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

"Till numbers are low, we suggest that relevant orders are followed and no restriction is imposed on unvaccinated individuals on access to public areas or recall the same if already not done," the court added.

The apex court also directed the central government to publicise all immunisation data, including data on previously conducted and future trials, adding that reports on adverse effects of the vaccines should also made public without delay.

The judgement read, "Regarding segregation of vaccine trial data, subject to privacy of individuals, all trials conducted and to be subsequently conducted, all data must be made available to the public without further delay."