No New COVID-19 Case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 2 Days
The total cases in the union territory remained at 7,541 out of which 7,408 people have now recovered.
No new case of COVID-19 has been recorded in the the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the last two days, a health official told news agency PTI on Saturday, 7 August.
According to the report, there are four active cases of COVID-19 in the archipelago, and all four patients are in the South Andaman district. The remaining two districts of North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar are said to be COVID-19 free. The UT has seen the death of 129 people and no new fatality was added in the last two days either.
The total number of vaccinations in the UT has reached 3,01,903, of which 2,06,707 people have received the first dose while 95,196 have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the health official told PTI.
Meanwhile, India reported 38,628 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total caseload of the infection to 31,895,385. The death toll in the country climbed to 4,12,153 with 617 fresh fatalities, the union health ministry said.
India has so far administered over 50 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of 7 August.
