No New COVID-19 Case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 2 Days

No new case of COVID-19 has been recorded in the the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the last two days, a health official told news agency PTI on Saturday, 7 August.

The total cases in the union territory remained at 7,541 out of which 7,408 people have now recovered.

According to the report, there are four active cases of COVID-19 in the archipelago, and all four patients are in the South Andaman district. The remaining two districts of North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar are said to be COVID-19 free. The UT has seen the death of 129 people and no new fatality was added in the last two days either.