‘No Need to Discuss the Issue’: Yediyurappa on HDK’s Son’s Wedding
Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former CM HD Kumaraswamy got married to Revathi, grand niece of former state Housing Minister M Krishnappa at a farmhouse in Ramanagara, in rural Bengaluru.
Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former CM HD Kumaraswamy got married to Revathi, grand niece of former state Housing Minister M Krishnappa at a farmhouse in Ramanagara, in rural Bengaluru.(Photo: Sourced by The Quint)

‘No Need to Discuss the Issue’: Yediyurappa on HDK’s Son’s Wedding

Arun Dev
India

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was called out on social media for not heeding to social distancing and other norms imposed by the government, during his son Nikhil’s wedding. However, a day after the event Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that there was no need to discuss the issue.

Talking to reporters in Bengaluru, CM Yediyurappa said:

“HD Kumaraswamy held the wedding in a simple manner. No need to discuss the issue. Even though his family is large he held the wedding in limits. I convey my regards.”

Also Read : What Social Distancing? Nikhil Kumaraswamy Weds in Farmhouse

Loading...

Following a high-profile engagement in February, Nikhil Kumaraswamy got married to his fiance Revathi in the presence of over 100 guests in Ramanagara district.

Visuals from the wedding ceremony showed relatives and attendees crowding around the couple to bless them, not appearing to maintain a one-metre distance as advised.

Additionally, contrary to assurances from Kumaraswamy’s team about guests having to wear masks, none of the guests could be spotted wearing one.

Following the allegations of the violations, Kumaraswamy in a tweet claimed the ceremony had been conducted keeping in mind government restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan has said that cases will be booked against those violating social distancing norms while conducting big events. Adding that he had sought a report from Ramnagar Deputy Commissioner, he told reports that actions will be taken else it would have been a mockery of the system.

However, after the chief minister’s statement it was clarified that no action will be taken against the former chief minister.

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...