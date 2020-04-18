‘No Need to Discuss the Issue’: Yediyurappa on HDK’s Son’s Wedding
Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was called out on social media for not heeding to social distancing and other norms imposed by the government, during his son Nikhil’s wedding. However, a day after the event Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that there was no need to discuss the issue.
Talking to reporters in Bengaluru, CM Yediyurappa said:
Following a high-profile engagement in February, Nikhil Kumaraswamy got married to his fiance Revathi in the presence of over 100 guests in Ramanagara district.
Additionally, contrary to assurances from Kumaraswamy’s team about guests having to wear masks, none of the guests could be spotted wearing one.
Following the allegations of the violations, Kumaraswamy in a tweet claimed the ceremony had been conducted keeping in mind government restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan has said that cases will be booked against those violating social distancing norms while conducting big events. Adding that he had sought a report from Ramnagar Deputy Commissioner, he told reports that actions will be taken else it would have been a mockery of the system.
However, after the chief minister’s statement it was clarified that no action will be taken against the former chief minister.
