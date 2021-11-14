Extraordinary: Cong on Absence of Ministers, LS Speaker on Nehru's Anniversary

Congress Chief whip in the Rajya Sabha (RS), Jairam Ramesh on Sunday, 14 November, alleged that during the traditional function in Parliament to mark the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the Lok Sabha Speaker, Chairman RS and the central ministers were not present.



In a tweet Jairam said, "Extraordinary scene today in Parliament at the traditional function to mark the birth anniversary of those whose portraits adorn the Central Hall. Speaker Lok Sabha absent. Chairman Rajya Sabha absent. Not a single Minister present. Can it get more atrocious than this?!"



14 November is Nehru's birth anniversary, and the Congress paid tributes to him, but was irked with the absence of prominent people in the customary fucnction in Parliament.