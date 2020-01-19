No Mainstream News, Only 153 Selected Websites Accessible in J&K

Only 153 government “whitelisted” websites will reportedly be accessible to residents of parts of Jammu and Kashmir, where limited internet connectivity has been restored, Most mainstream news websites as well as social media websites are still blocked, The Wire reported.

The order, dated 18 January, directs the restoration of internet with “precautions as already directed” and the restoration of 2G services for mobile internet in all 10 districts of Jammu but only Kupwara and Bandipora districts of Kashmir, again subject to only being allowed access to the 153 whitelisted websites.

It also directs the activation of voice and SMS services on pre-paid numbers, and mobile internet subject to the same verification of credentials as postpaid numbers.

Additionally the order states that these directions will be in effect from 18 to 24 January.