Except Containment Zones, No Lockdown in Bengaluru from Wednesday

“I fold my hands and tell the people of this state that lockdown is not the solution. The solution is wearing masks, maintaining distance, and how strictly this is followed, it will help stop the spread of COVID-19. In this situation, if we want to live, we have to maintain distance and wear masks. Everyone must do this while walking, going to parks and all other situations,” the CM added

He acknowledged the suggestion given by experts and said the ‘5Ts’ strategy – trace, track, test, treat, technology – will help stop the spread of the virus. He said for every COVID-19 positive patient, 47 contacts were traced in the state.

On the issue of rising complaints of patients being denied treatment, the CM claimed the process to admit COVID-19 patients and people with other illnesses in hospitals has been smoothened in the state.

He also said, “Among infected persons, five percent need ventilators or ICU. In Bengaluru, 11,230 beds were allocated for COVID-19 patients... To admit patients, a real-time dashboard was readied. There is no need for the public to worry and the government is doing all it can. All private hospitals have agreed to give beds and join hands with the government.”

He added,“There were a couple of cases of suicides. I am telling you that most people are recovering and I pray to people to not think of turning to suicide.”