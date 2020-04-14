‘No Greater Patriotism’: Sonia Thanks Frontline Govt Workers
Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation over the COVID-19 outbreak on Tuesday, 14 April, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi put out a video message thanking frontline government workers for their selfless efforts.
“There is no greater patriotism than the persistence of government officials including doctors, scavengers, police in the corona crisis,” she said.
“We will defeat corona with a sense of unity, discipline and self-confidence. Thanks to the countrymen for patience and patience,” she added.
She also appealed to every Indian to observe the lockdown and the rules of social-distancing, as well as maintain hygiene to aid the efforts of the frontline workers in halting the spread of the virus.
Meanwhile, several Union ministers and certain official staff returned to work on Monday morning, following a government directive.
As the number of coronavirus cases in India rise, six state governments – those of West Bengal, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana and Punjab – have already announced an extension of the lockdown till 30 April.
The country has recorded 9,152 coronavirus cases so far, with the death toll standing at 308. The current coronavirus lockdown comes to an end on 15 April.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)