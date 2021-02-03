No Extension of Internet Ban at Delhi Borders for Now: Official

There has been no extension of the suspension of internet at Delhi’s borders as of now, a Home Ministry official told PTI on Wednesday, 3 February.

On Saturday, the Union Home Ministry had passed an order temporarily suspending internet services at Delhi borders – Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri – the epicenters of the farmers’ protest from 11 pm of 29 January till 11 pm of 31 January.

Later on Monday, the MHA extended the suspension of internet services till 11 pm on 2 February.