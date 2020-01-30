Modi-Godse Alike, Believe in Same Ideology: Rahul Gandhi in Kerala
Speaking at a rally after leading an anti-CAA march in Kerala's Wayanad, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 30 January, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nathuram Godse are no different, since both believe in the same ideology.
Further, Gandhi said that the only difference is that PM Modi does not have the guts to admit that he follows Godse's ideology.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)
(With inputs from ANI)
