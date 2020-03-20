No Metro Services on ‘Janata Curfew’ This Sunday: DMRC
The Delhi Metro services will be closed on Sunday, 22 March, in view of the 'Janata curfew', officials said.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday rose to 14, according to the Delhi Health Department.
“The move is aimed at encouraging public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against COVID-19,” it said.
Calling for “resolve and restraint” to fight coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, asked the entire country to observe 'Janta curfew' on Sunday.
In a nearly 30-minute national broadcast, he asked people to stay indoors and work from home as much as possible while underscoring the dangers of coronavirus, saying the world has never seen a crisis as grave as this.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
