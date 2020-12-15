No COVID in Rallies? Twitter Questions Cancellation of Parliament
The Winter Session of the Parliament will be merged with the Budget Session, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Centre has officially stated that there will be no Winter Session of Parliament due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year.
While the government said that all parties were consulted before making the decision, the Congress has alleged that even the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was not aware of it.
The decision came to light when Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi responded to a letter written by Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, demanding a Session to discuss the new farm laws.
While many on Twitter acused the Centre of running away from the Opposition’s questions, several questioned COVID-19 being cited as the reason while highlighting election rallies being atteneded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and ministers.
Many questioned the crowds at election rallies held by ministers.
Many also questioned the need of a new Parliament building if sessions weren’t to be held at all.
