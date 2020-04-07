COVID Death Claims Won’t Be Denied, Assures Life Insurance Council

“The life insurance industry is taking every measure to ensure that the disruption caused to policyholders, due to the lockdown is minimal, by providing them uninterrupted support digitally, be it for honouring death claims related to the pandemic or for servicing their policy”.

Customers had reached out to individual life insurance companies seeking clarity on this clause in their contract, which resulted in the clarification, the council said.

The statement urged customers not to get swayed by any misinformation or misrepresentation, asserting that the life insurance companies will stand by them in the difficult times.