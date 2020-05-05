“India has, so far, been able to stave off community transmission of COVID-19, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, expressing the hope that behavioral changes brought about by the infection could become the new normal for a healthy society after the pandemic abates.In a post-coronavirus future, the nation could well look back on the pandemic period as a “blessing in disguise” if Indians imbibe hand, respiratory and environmental hygiene and practise it in their everyday lives, the minister said.Highlighting the importance of the nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till 17 May, he said health should be on the radar just as much as the economy.“The government has to do a balancing act,” he said.MP Govt Forms Panel for COVID-19 Due to No Full-Time Health Min‘New Normal’“By now, we know that fighting coronavirus is no rocket science. If behavioural changes such as hand, environmental and respiratory hygiene, which are being practiced more rigorously during this period, get imbibed in society, it will become the new normal,” he said.Such practices will bring down the instances of communicable diseases and society will evolve for the better, he stressed.Talking about other diseases, he said that except for smallpox and polio, no other viral infection has been completely eradicated from this country.“Other diseases keep recurring,” the minister said, indicating that Covid-19 might be here for the long haul. But, every cloud has a silver lining, he added.On Health InfrastructureThe minister also explained that the situation which has emerged due to the coronavirus should be seen as an opportunity to ramp up health infrastructure and indigenous production of medical equipment, protective gear under the 'Make in India' initiative.He pointed out, "We have ramped up the production of COVID-19 protective gears like PPE (personal protection equipment) and N-95 masks. Testing facilities have been scaled up significantly."Efforts are also on to increase the production of APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients), the raw material for pharmaceuticals, he noted.Vardhan also stated that the doubling rate of the cases in the country has been showing improvement and now stands at over 12 days against three days before 25 March.The number of coronavirus cases in India surged to 46,433 on Tuesday, 5 May. According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 32,138 active cases across the country, while 1,568 people have died. As many as 12,726 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.In its daily briefing, the Health Ministry noted the “highest increase in both new infections and deaths” calling for community support and shared responsibility to fight the disease.(With inputs from PTI)‘Hospitals Turning Away Patients Will Face Action’: Harsh Vardhan We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)