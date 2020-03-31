Nizamuddin Meet: Over 1,500 From Telangana & Andhra Being Traced

“This year, there were around 1,500 to 2,000 Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the convocation in Delhi from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. About 25 to 30 members attended from each district,” a press release from the Tablighi Jamaat states. Most of the attendees left Delhi on 17 March and reached their respective native places by 18 March, the release added.

As more than 10 days have passed since the return of the participants from the religious programme, authorities in both states face an uphill task of identifying all those who came in contact with them.