Sitharaman Wanted Me Out of Fin Min: Ex-Finance Secy Subhash Garg

Subhash Chandra Garg, the former finance secretary, who was shunted out of the finance ministry weeks after the first budget of Modi 2.0, on Saturday, 31 October, alleged that the then-new Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman got him transferred.

"She, for reasons not very clearly known to me, came with some pre-conceived notions about me. She did not seem to have confidence in me. She was not quite comfortable working with me as well," Garg wrote in a blog on the day he would have retired in the normal course if not for the VRS.