Sitharaman Flags Glitches in New Tax Website, Tags Infosys Chief
Sitharaman said she has received several complaints about the e-tax filing website that was launched on 7 June.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, 8 June, tagged IT giant Infosys and its co-founder and chairman Nandan Nilekani in a tweet to flag technical glitches in the new e-filing website of the Income Tax Department.
Sitharaman said she had received complaints about the website that was launched on Monday and asked Nilekani to prioritise ‘ease in compliance for the taxpayer.’
“The much awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night 20:45 hrs. I see in my TL grievances and glitches. Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided. Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority,” Sitharaman tweeted.
The new e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in will replace the old one incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.
Features of New Income Tax e-filing Portal
- Single dashboard will display all interactions and uploads or pending actions for follow-up action by taxpayer
- One of the important feature is the availability of ITR preparation software for free. The facility will be available with interactive questions to help taxpayers for ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline) to begin with
- Facility for preparation of ITRs 3, 5, 6, 7 will be made available shortly
- Moreover, the new portal will be integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers
- Taxpayer can easily update their profile to provide certain details of income including salary, house property, business/profession, which will be used in pre-filling their ITR
- Detailed enablement of pre-filling with salary income, interest, dividend and capital gains will be available after TDS and SFT statements are uploaded (due date is 30 June 2021)
- For taxpayer's assistance, the new portal will also include a new call centre, which will respond to taxpayer queries
- Detailed FAQs, user manuals, videos and chatbot/live agent will also be available
- Taxpayers will also be provided functionalities for filing Income Tax forms, add tax professionals, submit responses to notices in faceless scrutiny or appeals
The Ministry further clarified the new tax payment system will be launched on 18 June 2021 after the advance tax instalment date to avoid any taxpayer inconvenience. It also added that a mobile app will be launched soon after the release of the new portal.
