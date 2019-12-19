Nirbhaya Convict’s Plea Claiming Juvenility Rejected, Lawyer Fined

The Delhi High Court on Thursday, 19 December, dismissed plea of one of the four convicts facing the gallows in the Nirbhaya gang rape-and-murder case claiming that he was a juvenile at the time of the offence in December, 2012.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait also imposed cost of Rs 25K on the convict's advocate A P Singh, who did not appear in the court despite several communications sent to him on behalf of the court, for playing "hide and seek".