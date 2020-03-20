I Hugged My Daughter’s Photo & Said ‘You Got Justice’: Asha Devi

"I hugged my daughter's photo and said, ‘Today you got justice’.”

These were the words of Asha Devi, Nirbhaya’s mother who had struggled to get punishment for the four men (out of a total six – one juvenile has served his time, and another killed himself in jail) who brutally gang raped and tortured her 23-year-old daughter on 16 December 2012 in a moving bus.

Soon after the execution of the four convicts, who were hanged at Delhi's Tihar Jail today at 5:30 am on Friday, 20 March, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi said that justice was delayed, but not denied, and added that she and her husband would continue their fight for justice for India's daughters.