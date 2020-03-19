‘Kill Me Too’: Nirbhaya Convict’s Wife Faints Outside Court

Devi, who beat herself with sandals, was consoled by the lawyers present outside the court.

However, the counsel for the victim's parents said the convict did not deserve any leniency.

“Akshay was a member of our society. Everybody is pained by unnatural deaths, but Akshay does not deserve any leniency,” he said.

On 5 March, a trial court issued fresh death warrants for 5:30 am on 20 March for the execution of convicts Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31).

The court was informed on Thursday that no legal remedies of any of the convicts were pending in any court.