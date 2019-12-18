What About Our Rights?: Nirbhaya’s Mother Emotional After Hearing

She had broken down inside the court also. Consoling her, the judge had said, "I have full sympathy with you. I know someone has died but there are their rights too. We are here to listen to you but are also bound by the law."

Before the Patiala House Court directed Tihar jail authorities to seek a response from the four convicts as to whether they are filing mercy pleas before the President, the apex court had dismissed the plea to review the death penalty of Akshay Kumar Singh, saying there was no merit in the case.