Nimhans Employee Shot at Outside Her PG in B’luru, Accused Held

The victim was shot outside her PG accommodation in Manjunath Layout in Munnekolala.
The victim was shot outside her PG accommodation in Manjunath Layout in Munnekolala.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, 26 February, Bengaluru police arrested a man for opening fire at a 25-year-old woman working at NIMHANS, outside her paying guest accommodation in Marathahalli.

MN Anucheth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), said that the shooting was reported at around 6pm on Tuesday evening.

The victim, Subhashree Priyadarshini, a native of Odisha, was returning to her PG accommodation in Manjunath Layout in Munnekolala, when two men came on a bike and one of them opened fire at her.

The country made weapon abandoned by the accused after opening fire. 
(Photo: Whitefield Police)
According to police, the accused used a country-made 7.65 mm pistol and fired one shot at her. She collapsed on the spot and one of her friends took her to the hospital. She is stable and currently undergoing treatment.

On the evening of the shooting itself, police had received information that the shooter was one of her friends 33-year-old Amarendra Pattanaik, who is also from Orissa. A manhunt was subsequently launched for the attacker, with multiple teams combing the surrounding areas.

Amarendra Pattanaik, 33, who is currently in custody in the attempt to murder case.
(Photo: Whitefield Police)
“Around 2:30 am, the accused was found grievously injured and in an unconscious state near Marathahalli Bridge on Outer Ring Road. He has been admitted to Sakra hospital and is in critical condition”
DCP MN Anucheth

According to the doctors treating the accused, he has accident injuries as well as self-inflicted wounds on his neck.

“At the scene of crime, a notebook was found which has 17 pages of handwritten notes by the accused. The last page of the notebook reads like a death note and indicates his last wish. Therefore, prima facie, it looks like he may have attempted to kill himself after shooting Priyadarshini,” said DCP Anucheth.

