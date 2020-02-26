Nimhans Employee Shot at Outside Her PG in B’luru, Accused Held

In the wee hours of Wednesday, 26 February, Bengaluru police arrested a man for opening fire at a 25-year-old woman working at NIMHANS, outside her paying guest accommodation in Marathahalli.

MN Anucheth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), said that the shooting was reported at around 6pm on Tuesday evening.

The victim, Subhashree Priyadarshini, a native of Odisha, was returning to her PG accommodation in Manjunath Layout in Munnekolala, when two men came on a bike and one of them opened fire at her.