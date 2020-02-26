Nimhans Employee Shot at Outside Her PG in B’luru, Accused Held
In the wee hours of Wednesday, 26 February, Bengaluru police arrested a man for opening fire at a 25-year-old woman working at NIMHANS, outside her paying guest accommodation in Marathahalli.
MN Anucheth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), said that the shooting was reported at around 6pm on Tuesday evening.
The victim, Subhashree Priyadarshini, a native of Odisha, was returning to her PG accommodation in Manjunath Layout in Munnekolala, when two men came on a bike and one of them opened fire at her.
On the evening of the shooting itself, police had received information that the shooter was one of her friends 33-year-old Amarendra Pattanaik, who is also from Orissa. A manhunt was subsequently launched for the attacker, with multiple teams combing the surrounding areas.
According to the doctors treating the accused, he has accident injuries as well as self-inflicted wounds on his neck.
“At the scene of crime, a notebook was found which has 17 pages of handwritten notes by the accused. The last page of the notebook reads like a death note and indicates his last wish. Therefore, prima facie, it looks like he may have attempted to kill himself after shooting Priyadarshini,” said DCP Anucheth.
