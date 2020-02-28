Sensex Closes 1,382 Points Lower, the Worst Fall in Four Years

As of 3:30 pm on Friday, 28 February, Sensex dropped a whopping 1,382 points to close at 38,363 and Nifty followed suit by falling 419 points to end at 11,213 over coronavirus fears.

Today was the sixth day of consecutive slide for stocks and investors have lost Rs 10 lakh crore so far.

The Indian rupee closed at 72.12 against the dollar.

A sharp fall in Indian equities in Februrary is "overdone" and a potential rebound in the days ahead will be swift, India's largest portfolio manager told BloombergQuint.

Prateek Agarwal, chief investment officer at ASK Investment Managers, told BloombergQuint that the Indian economy has not been fundamentally impacted by the coronavirus effect yet.

Nifty 50 has tumbled 5.65 percent in February, the worst decline in seven months, as Indian stocks tracked the worst global selloff since the 2008 crisis.