NIA Takes Over Probe Into 31 Jan JeM Terrorists Encounter in J&K

They have been identified as Suhail Javed Lone, Zahoor Ahmad Khan and Shoiab Manzoor, the officials said.

Lone, a Jammu student, was the second point of contact for the JeM terrorists in case they failed to meet Sameer Ahmad Dar, who was driving them to the Kashmir Valley in a truck.

Dar, a cousin of the suicide bomber who killed 40 CRPF personnel in a deadly attack last year in Pulwama, was among the five arrested after the incident.

The militants were killed in a fierce gunbattle with police at the Ban Toll Plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on 31 January.

A police constable was also injured in the incident.