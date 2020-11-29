We Didn’t Seize Stan Swamy’s Sipper, Claims NIA, Amid Outrage

As directed by the Court, the NIA stated that it filed a reply in court on 26 November stating that “NIA had conducted his personal search in presence of independent witnesses and no such straw and sipper were found”.

On 26 November, the court issued directions to jail authorities to provide him with straw and sipper. The NIA added that since Father Stan Swamy was in judicial custody, the matter was “between him and the jail authorities which come under the Maharashtra State Administration”.