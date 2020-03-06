NIA Arrests 2 More Accused in the Pulwama Attack Case: Officials
On Friday, 6 March, the National Investigation Agency arrested two more accused in connection with last year's Pulwama terror attack, in which a suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF personnel in an explosion after he drove into their convoy.
The accused have been identified as Waiz ul Islam, 19. and Mohd Abbas Rather. 32.
The NIA says that one of the accused used his Amazon online shopping account to procure chemicals for making IEDs, batteries and other accessories on the directions of the Pakistani JeM terrorists. He also personally delivered the items to the JeM terrorists after procuring the incriminating material online as a part of the conspiracy to carry out the Pulwama attack.
The second accused disclosed that he gave shelter at his home to Jaish terrorist Mohd Umar (IED expert) after Umar came to Kashmir in April-May 2018.
He has said that he also facilitated safe shelter for the JeM terrorists, including the suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar and others at the house of the accused Tariq Ahmed Shah and his daughter Insha Jan of Hakripora, Pulwama, who have already been arrested on 3 March.
Further investigation in the case continues.
