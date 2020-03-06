NIA Arrests 2 More Accused in the Pulwama Attack Case: Officials

The second accused disclosed that he gave shelter at his home to Jaish terrorist Mohd Umar (IED expert) after Umar came to Kashmir in April-May 2018.

He has said that he also facilitated safe shelter for the JeM terrorists, including the suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar and others at the house of the accused Tariq Ahmed Shah and his daughter Insha Jan of Hakripora, Pulwama, who have already been arrested on 3 March.

Further investigation in the case continues.