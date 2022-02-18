NIA Arrests Its Former Officer on the Charge of Leaking Information to LeT

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a former officer of the agency for allegedly leaking secret documents to the Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the agency's spokesperson said on Friday, 18 February, reported PTI.

According to ANI, the officer is a former superintendent of police. Earlier, the NIA had arrested six accused persons in the case.

During his tenure as an investigative officer in the NIA, AD Negi had shared sensitive information with an overground worker of the LeT in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the spokesperson added, reported NDTV.

In November 2021, the NIA had also sealed his house in Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI and NDTV.)