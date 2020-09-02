J&K Couple With ‘IS Links’ Incited CAA Protests With Graffiti: NIA

In the charge sheet filed at a special NIA court here, the agency has named Jahanzaib Sami Wani and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh, both residents of Jammu and Kashmir and presently residing in Delhi's Okhla area, Abdullah Basith of Hyderabad, Sadiya Anwar Shaikh, and Nabeel Siddick Khatri, both residents of Pune.

Abdullah Basith is already lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail in connection with another IS Abu Dhabi module case of the NIA.

"During the probe it was found that Jahanzaib, Beigh, Basith and Siddick tried to make an improvised IED and were planning to carry out mass killings in crowded places to further the activities of ISIS/ISKP in India."

The agency said that the accused had carried out reconnaissance of certain sensitive locations in Maharashtra which are frequented by foreigners.