NIA Arrests Father-Daughter Duo in Pulwama Attack Probe: Officials
Security personnel carry out rescue and relief work at the site of the suicide bomb attack in Pulwama district of J&amp;K on 14 February.&nbsp;
Security personnel carry out rescue and relief work at the site of the suicide bomb attack in Pulwama district of J&K on 14 February. (Photo: PTI)

NIA Arrests Father-Daughter Duo in Pulwama Attack Probe: Officials

The Quint
India

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, 3 March, arrested a man and his daughter in connection with last year's Pulwama terror attack, in which a suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF personnel in an explosion after he drove into their convoy.

The duo, identified as Tariq Ahmed Shah, aged 50 – son of Mohd Maqbool Shah, resident of Village Hakripora, Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir – and his daughter Insha Jan, aged 23, were flown to Jammu to seek their custody, NIA officials said.

The NIA has taken over the case to probe the conspiracy behind the 14 February 2019 attack, reportedly carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Adil Ahmed Dar.

Also Read : Plea for NIA Probe in Delhi Violence; HC Seeks Centre, AAP’s Reply

Loading...

The last video of Adil, which was released by the Jaish-e-Mohammed from Pakistan after the terror attack, was filmed at their residence at Hadkipora in Pulwama of south Kashmir.

During initial interrogation, the accused disclosed that his house at Hakripora, Pulwama was used by Dar, Mohd Umar Farooq, a Pakistani terrorist and IED maker, Kamran, another Pakistani terrorist (both were later killed in encounters with security forces), Sameer Ahmed Dar, a JeM terrorist from Pulwama and Pakistani terrorists Mohd Ismail Ibrahim and Adnan.

The accused, Shah, facilitated all the terrorists at his house for sheltering and for planning of the heinous attack on the CRPF convoy.

While another accused, Insha Jan, facilitated the terrorists at their home and provided food and other logistics during their stay on more than 15 occasions for 2-4 days, each time, in their house during the year 2018-2019.

Also Read : Pulwama Attack: JeM Operative Who Sheltered Suicide-Bomber Nabbed

Initial interrogation has revealed that Jan was in constant touch with Farooq and was in communication with him over telephone and other social media applications.

Further investigations are underway.

Also Read : Yousuf Chopan Was Not Accused in Pulwama Attack Case: NIA

(With inputs from PTI)

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...