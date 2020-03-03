NIA Arrests Father-Daughter Duo in Pulwama Attack Probe: Officials
National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, 3 March, arrested a man and his daughter in connection with last year's Pulwama terror attack, in which a suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF personnel in an explosion after he drove into their convoy.
The NIA has taken over the case to probe the conspiracy behind the 14 February 2019 attack, reportedly carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Adil Ahmed Dar.
The last video of Adil, which was released by the Jaish-e-Mohammed from Pakistan after the terror attack, was filmed at their residence at Hadkipora in Pulwama of south Kashmir.
During initial interrogation, the accused disclosed that his house at Hakripora, Pulwama was used by Dar, Mohd Umar Farooq, a Pakistani terrorist and IED maker, Kamran, another Pakistani terrorist (both were later killed in encounters with security forces), Sameer Ahmed Dar, a JeM terrorist from Pulwama and Pakistani terrorists Mohd Ismail Ibrahim and Adnan.
While another accused, Insha Jan, facilitated the terrorists at their home and provided food and other logistics during their stay on more than 15 occasions for 2-4 days, each time, in their house during the year 2018-2019.
Initial interrogation has revealed that Jan was in constant touch with Farooq and was in communication with him over telephone and other social media applications.
Further investigations are underway.
(With inputs from PTI)
