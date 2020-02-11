NHRC Notice to UP Govt for Police Brutality Against CAA Protesters
The NHRC has sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government days after a Congress delegation led by senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met top officials of the rights panel and sought action against alleged police atrocities on anti-CAA protesters in the state, an official said on Monday, 10 February.
The Congress on 27 January moved the National Human Rights Commission demanding action against alleged police atrocities on the protesters in the state, claiming that victims have been made accused in case-related FIRs and no police officer has been named.
The delegation had met the NHRC chairperson and other senior officials, and made a detailed 31-page representation which included videos and photographs as "evidence" of alleged atrocities and human rights violations in the state.
He also urged the NHRC to act decisively to protect the "constitutional rights of our citizens".
Priyanka Gandhi on Twitter stated that NHRC has taken cognisance of the Congress’ complaint. Priyanka also shared a copy of the notice.
"The NHRC has been requested to intervene into the matter as the complicity of the government of Uttar Pradesh in wilful repression and brutalisation of the people protesting peacefully amounts to violation of human rights and demands full and urgent attention of the commission," the notice stated
The commission said it has also received some other complaints alleging "high-handedness and excessive use of force" by the police in Lucknow and Kanpur districts during protests against the CAA and the NRC.
