Newborn Dies as Fires Breaks Out in Alwar Hospital’s Neonatal Unit
A newborn girl, who was critically injured when a fire broke out in the neonatal care unit of a hospital in Rajasthan's Alwar on Tuesday, 31 December, has succumbed to injuries, an official said on Wednesday.
The baby girl was admitted with 70 percent burn injuries at a Jaipur hospital and was on ventilator support.
The girl, who was being treated for pneumonia, had sustained burn injuries on her face, chest and shoulder, while others were shifted to other units, an official had said.
"The girl has died today," JK Lon Hospital Superintendent Ashok Gupta said.
Negligence By Unit In Charge & Nursing In Charge
Meanwhile, a three-member committee, headed by the health department's joint director, found negligence on part of the unit in charge and nursing in charge of the hospital.
"The panel was not properly maintained and the unit incharge and nursing incharge are responsible for that," they added.
State Health Minister Raghu Sharma said action against the officials responsible would be taken.
"The death of the girl is very painful. The action against those responsible will be taken today," the minister said.
