'King's Coronation, Against Dalits and Adivasis': Opposition on New Parliament

Sushil Modi, a BJP leader from Bihar, said that a case of treason must be registered against the party. "A case of treason should be registered against such people who have compared the new Parliament building with a coffin," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi also criticised the RJD over the comparison. "RJD has no stand, the old Parliament building did not even have clearance from Delhi Fire Service. Why are they (RJD) calling the Parliament a coffin? They could have said anything else, why do they need to bring this angle?" Owaisi said.