New Pair of Glasses Given to Navlakha; Maha Govt to Launch Probe

Taloja Jail authorities in Maharashtra said on Thursday, 10 December, that activist Gautam Navlakha, who is accused in the Elgar Parishad case, has received a new pair of spectacles.

Navlakha, who was arrested by the NIA, told his partner Sahba Husain via video call that his spectacles were stolen on 27 November 2020. Husain, speaking to The Quint, said that she’d gotten his spectacles made from Delhi and sent to him by 3 December. However, the jail authorities had “refused and returned” the package.

An official in the jail said, “When he informed us about his spectacles on 30 November, we offered to get them made here but received no response from him or his family. We received specifications of the glasses on 8 December from his family and got them made. They were given to him on Thursday.”

Superintendent Kaustubh Kurlekar reportedly confirmed that Navlakha has received the spectacles.