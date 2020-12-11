New Pair of Glasses Given to Navlakha; Maha Govt to Launch Probe
Home Minister Anil Deshmukh ordered a probe into the prison authorities allegedly denying the activist spectacles.
Taloja Jail authorities in Maharashtra said on Thursday, 10 December, that activist Gautam Navlakha, who is accused in the Elgar Parishad case, has received a new pair of spectacles.
Navlakha, who was arrested by the NIA, told his partner Sahba Husain via video call that his spectacles were stolen on 27 November 2020. Husain, speaking to The Quint, said that she’d gotten his spectacles made from Delhi and sent to him by 3 December. However, the jail authorities had “refused and returned” the package.
An official in the jail said, “When he informed us about his spectacles on 30 November, we offered to get them made here but received no response from him or his family. We received specifications of the glasses on 8 December from his family and got them made. They were given to him on Thursday.”
Superintendent Kaustubh Kurlekar reportedly confirmed that Navlakha has received the spectacles.
Maharashtra Home Minister Orders Probe
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh ordered a probe into the complaint that the prison authorities had allegedly denied the accused activist spectacles after they refused a parcel sent by the his family.
Deshmukh wrote on Twitter, “Bhima-Koregaon case accused Gautam Navlakha denied spectacles by jail authorities as they refused to accept parcel sent by his family.”
He added, “I have ordered an inquiry in this matter. I believe this situation should have been handled humanly & such incidents need to be avoided in future.”
(With inputs from The Indian Express and NDTV)
