Never Experienced Such Fear: 15-Yr-Old’s Letter to Yogi Over CAA

A 15-year-old boy from Lucknow, whose activist father was arrested during the violence in the wake of Anit-CAA protests, has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, asking how the CM can call himself democratic after every undemocratic thing he has done in his tenure as the chief minister.

In the letter, Sufi, son of Deepak Kabir, a known activist in Lucknow, asked Yogi, “If you’re having a good year, suppressing voices, getting reports of children murdered, etc.”