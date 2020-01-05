Never Experienced Such Fear: 15-Yr-Old’s Letter to Yogi Over CAA
A 15-year-old boy from Lucknow, whose activist father was arrested during the violence in the wake of Anit-CAA protests, has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, asking how the CM can call himself democratic after every undemocratic thing he has done in his tenure as the chief minister.
In the letter, Sufi, son of Deepak Kabir, a known activist in Lucknow, asked Yogi, “If you’re having a good year, suppressing voices, getting reports of children murdered, etc.”
He said that “we’ve always been taught that it is our Constitutional right to protest, to criticize the government, and to raise voices against an unjust law. I’ve grown up in an environment where i started going to protests from a very young age, I've seen around me and learned from that that we should always stand up against injustice, I've seen around me and learned from that that we should always stand up against injustice.”
The boy, in his letter also narrated that he has seen marks of torture on people’s skin, or some not being able to walk because of the torture.
“And tell me why you've arrested thousands of innocents around the state? I've heard they were tortured, oh no wait! I've seen mark on people's skin, I've seen them not being able to walk when I went to visit my father,” he said.
Sufi said that in his 15 years of life, he has attended more protests than the number of exams passed by BJP leaders.
Further, the boy said in his letter that the last time he had seen his father was one day after the protests. He said that Deepak had gone to the police station to get information about those arrested and was arrested himself. “He was arrested there and then further tortured.”
Sufi also said accused the Uttar Pradesh CM of arresting thousands of innocent people, while at the same time calling himself democratic.
“My hands shake as I write this post so congratulations on that. Congratulations on every undemocratic thing you've done and still managed to call yourself democratic.”
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)